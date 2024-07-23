Suspect shot by Mineral County Sheriff's deputy has been identified

MISSOULA — Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday in Mineral County.
Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner Jeremiah Petersen has identified the man as 68-year-old Richard C. Smith of Missoula.
The Montana Department of Criminal Investigations is continuing to investigate the shooting.
(1st REPORT, JULY 22) A suspect in a reported stabbing and kidnapping died after being shot by a officer on Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Mineral County.
The Mineral County Sheriff's Office reports the shooting happened at about 11 a.m. in the Fish Creek area.
The person who was killed had been involved in a stabbing and kidnapping, according to a social media post.
The shooting happened when the suspect came out of a heavily wooded area with a hostage and a weapon.
The suspect refused to obey commands from law enforcement and was shot.
The Montana Division of Criminal Investigations, Missoula County Sheriff's Office detectives, and a Missoula Police Department detective were called to process the scene.