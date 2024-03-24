Suspect with felony warrant arrested in Beaverhead County

BUTTE — The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office reports a man with a felony extradition warrant in Mississippi was arrested on Sunday, March 24, 2024, north of Dillon after earlier encounters with law enforcement officers in Anaconda and Butte.

The Sheriff's Office said on social media that the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) helped a driver who had run out of fuel just outside Anaconda on Saturday night.

A short while later, MHP pulled the same vehicle over outside of Butte.

According to the Sheriff's Office, three passengers got out of the vehicle and the suspect drove away.

The vehicle was reported stolen at around 11 p.m.



Deputies in Beaverhead County found the vehicle at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday when it slid off I-15S north of Dillon, near the North Interchange.

The man driving the vehicle was found to have a warrant in Mississippi for parole violation for being a felon in possession of firearm.

The man ran into a field off the interstate, which led to a brief chase. According to the Sheriff's Office:

Deputies, Dillon Police Officers, and Montana Highway Patrol responded and a search began. The male was subsequently arrested a short time later and the vehicle was seized, however his flip flops were never recovered.

The man was booked into the Beaverhead County Detention Center on the warrant, with county charges pending. His name has not yet been released.

