Suspects arrested after allegedly shooting guns from a car

Posted at 7:28 PM, May 29, 2022
BILLINGS — The Billings Police Department said on Sunday that two of three suspects who were allegedly shooting guns from a car have been arrested.

Sergeant Brad Mansur said that at 12:51 a.m. on Sunday there were "numerous" reports from all over town of people in a black car shooting guns from it.

An officer reportedly saw at least one shot fired from the vehicle before a short chase that ended in a crash.

The three suspects ran away, but two of them were caught.

A stolen handgun and a rifle were recovered.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

