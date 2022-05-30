Suspects arrested after allegedly shooting guns from a car

BILLINGS — The Billings Police Department said on Sunday that two of three suspects who were allegedly shooting guns from a car have been arrested.
Sergeant Brad Mansur said that at 12:51 a.m. on Sunday there were "numerous" reports from all over town of people in a black car shooting guns from it.
An officer reportedly saw at least one shot fired from the vehicle before a short chase that ended in a crash.
The three suspects ran away, but two of them were caught.
A stolen handgun and a rifle were recovered.
No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.
TRENDING ARTICLES
- Game Night Lounge is closing
- Arrested: man who threatened GF
- New owners for The Sting Sports Bar
- Cigar lounge opens in Great Falls
- Obituary: Lisa Marie LaVerdure-Stokes
22-35350 Numerous reports all over town of a black car driving around shooting guns out of it. Officer witnessed veh. shoot at least 1 round. Short pursuit ending in a crash and foot chase. 2 of 3 suspects caught. 1 stolen handgun, 1 AR style rifle recovered. Sgt Mansur— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) May 29, 2022