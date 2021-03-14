Suspects in custody after alleged kidnapping attempt in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Several suspects are in custody after a reported kidnapping attempt in Bozeman on Saturday.

According to a Gallatin County Sheriff's Office news release, the Sheriff's Office, along with the Bozeman Police Department, Belgrade Police Department, and Montana Highway Patrol, responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping and homicide-in-progress just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

A suspect vehicle was westbound on Interstate 90, traveling at up to 120 miles per hour, from the area of Moffit Gulch Road and I-90.

The release said the vehicle was stopped near mile marker 304, briefly closing both lanes of traffic.

Law enforcement was able to detain an unspecified number of suspects without further incident, according to the release.

A woman was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

All suspects are reportedly in custody, and the Sheriff's Office says there is no threat to the public.

The Sheriff's Office said additional details are not available at this time as it is an active investigation.

We will update you when we get more information.