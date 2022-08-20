Watch Now
'Suspicious' man reportedly approaching women in Bozeman

Bozeman PD seeks a person of interest in reported harassment incidents with young women
The Bozeman Police Department has received a series of calls about a man approaching young women in a suspicious and uncomfortable manner.

The BPD says the man was seen driving an orange Ford Ranger extra cab with gray fender flares, a red hood, and a dent on the top of the tailgate.

Police shared the following image of a man they believe to be a person of interest in the incidents:

People are asked to contact the police with any information on the man's identity. Call Detective Lloyd at 406-582-2225 or Detective Kappler at 406-582-2028.

(UPDATE) From the Bozeman Police Department: "As a result of the communities help, Detectives were able to identify the individual and make contact with him. The investigation is still ongoing."

