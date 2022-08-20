'Suspicious' man reportedly approaching women in Bozeman

The Bozeman Police Department has received a series of calls about a man approaching young women in a suspicious and uncomfortable manner.
The BPD says the man was seen driving an orange Ford Ranger extra cab with gray fender flares, a red hood, and a dent on the top of the tailgate.
Police shared the following image of a man they believe to be a person of interest in the incidents:
People are asked to contact the police with any information on the man's identity. Call Detective Lloyd at 406-582-2225 or Detective Kappler at 406-582-2028.
(UPDATE) From the Bozeman Police Department: "As a result of the communities help, Detectives were able to identify the individual and make contact with him. The investigation is still ongoing."
TRENDING ARTICLES
- Foot found in Yellowstone hot spring
- Obituary: Daniel Thomas Gerhart
- Two people shot in Helena
- 2 people injured in GF rollover crash
- Bison grazing proposal sparks criticism
- New businesses in Great Falls