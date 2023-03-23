Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Teen arrested for stabbing another teen in Billings

10TH AVE 2.jpg
David Jay/ Q2 News
10TH AVE 2.jpg
Posted at 9:07 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 11:17:57-04

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday night in connection with stabbing, according to the Billings Police Department.

The victim is a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed and taken to a hospital.

The call came around 6 p.m. on the 2100 block of 10th Avenue North.

Billings Police Sgt. Clyde Reid said a group of juveniles were involved in an altercation, and one was stabbed and taken to a Billings hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not yet released any other details. We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App