Teen arrested for stabbing another teen in Billings

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday night in connection with stabbing, according to the Billings Police Department.
The victim is a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed and taken to a hospital.
The call came around 6 p.m. on the 2100 block of 10th Avenue North.
Billings Police Sgt. Clyde Reid said a group of juveniles were involved in an altercation, and one was stabbed and taken to a Billings hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities have not yet released any other details. We will update you if we get more information.
