Teen facing attempted homicide charge in Kalispell

(UPDATE) A 14-year-old boy was arrested on a pending charge of attempted deliberate homicide following a shooting in Kalispell on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

The Kalispell Police Department reports a 16-year-old girl who was injured in the shooting underwent surgery on Thursday.

Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio told MTN News on Friday that the victim is in critical condition.

The name of the suspect is not being released at this time due to his age.

Anyone with information about the shooting, which happened at about 3:20 p.m. in the 400 block of South Meridian Road, is asked to contact Kalispell Police Detective Chad Sweigart at 406-758-7780.



(1st REPORT, OCTOBER 31) One person has been arrested following a Thursday afternoon shooting in Kalispell.

Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio says officers responded to the 400 block of South Meridian Road for a shooting that happened at approximately 3:20 p.m.

One person was taken to Logan Health to be treated for injuries.

Police took a suspect into custody, with Venezio noting this shooting appears to have been an isolated incident and it's not believed there is any danger to the public.

There is a large police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

Venezio said in a news release that additional information will be released as it becomes available.

