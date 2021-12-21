Teen charged with threatening students at North Middle School

GREAT FALLS — A 13-year old has been charged with a felony after reportedly threatening students at North Middle School in Great Falls.

The Great Falls Police Department said on Monday afternoon the teen was arrested on Monday, December 20, and has been charged with felony intimidation.

The student was not allowed at the school on Monday, and the teen's guardians have been cooperative with the investigation.

The student’s name has not been released, nor has the nature of the threat.

We will update you if we get more information.



(DECEMBER 19, 2021) On Sunday, December 19, 2021, the Great Falls Police Department received a report of a possible threat to North Middle School.

Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) administration and the GFPD have identified the source of the threat and are working with the individuals involved.

A news release from GFPS that was sent just before 9 p.m. on Sunday says that officials do not believe the threat is imminent.

Neither agency provided details about the nature of the reported threat.

GFPS says that classes will be held as normally scheduled at North Middle School and all other public schools in Great Falls on Monday, December 20, 2021.

If parents choose to keep students at home, they will be marked excused.

The news release states: "GFPD and GFPS always take threats of this nature seriously and will act as swiftly as possible, within the bounds of our legal authority to identify and deter any potential threats."