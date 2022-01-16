Teen dies after being shot in Billings

A teen boy died after being shot in Billings early Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the Billings Police Department, officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 400 block of Constitution for reports of a shooting at around 2:09 a.m.

The release said officers were unable to locate anyone involved but found empty shell casings at the scene.

A hospital called dispatch shortly at around 2:20 a.m. to report a victim had been dropped off at the emergency department.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy from Billings, later died.

Police detectives say a homicide investigation is underway; no arrests had been made at the time of the press release.

The release said initial information indicated the incident involved a disturbance between several parties.

Detectives are working to identify all the individuals involved and ask anyone with information to call dispatch at 406-657-8200.

The identity of the victim will be released by the County Coroner pending an autopsy and family notification, according to the release.

We will update you when we get more information.