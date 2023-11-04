Teen dies after being shot in Billings; suspects detained

A 17-year-old boy was shot Friday night on the south side of Billings and later died on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Billings police said that officers responded to the 500 block between South 28th Street and South 29th Street at around 8 p.m.

The officers found that a teen had been shot, and that suspects fled the area.

Billings police and Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputies detained two suspects, according to a social media post.

The boy was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead; his name has not yet been released.

On Saturday morning, the Billings Police SWAT unit and Sheriff's Office special response team responded to a residence along the 600 block of South 31st Street in relation to the investigation.

The deadly shooting comes just days after another incident that claimed the lives of a 31-year-old Billings man and his 1-year-old son, and another shooting that killed an 18-year old college student in Billings.

The string of shooting deaths led Billings city officials to announce new efforts to combat what they described as the city's growing gang problem.

We will update you when we get more information.



