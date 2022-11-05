Teen felony suspect has been arrested

(SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 4:43 pm) The Great Falls Police Department says that Goodsoldier has been apprehended.

On Saturday afternoon, a person called to report a suspicious person just south of Great Falls, and Goodsoldier was soon arrested by a Cascade County Sheriff's deputy. There were no injuries.

The GFPD has not yet released any details about what sparked Friday's incident, or what led to the intense search.

We will update you if we get more information.



(FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 5:43 pm) The GFPD says that Goodsoldier has not yet been located; officers have searched thoroughly and do not believe he is in the immediate area any longer. River Drive North has re-opened to traffic.

According to the GFPD, Goodsoldier and the victim know each other and the initial investigation indicates this was a domestic violence situation.

To protect the integrity of the investigation, no details of the original incident will not be released at this time.

Police searching for teen felony suspect in Great Falls

The GFPD says it received and appreciated numerous tips from the community. They ask that people continue to be alert and report suspicious activity, or anyone matching Goodsoldier’s description, by calling 911 or the non-emergency line at 406-455-8599.

We will update you if we get more information.



(FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 3:34 pm) Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching in Great Falls for Andale Goodsoldier.

The Great Falls Police Department says that businesses and residences from 10 Avenue North to River Drive and 38th Street to 57th Street should secure buildings and not allow anyone you don’t know inside.

River Drive North from 38th Street to 57th Street is shut down, please reroute if you normally travel this way.

Goodsoldier is likely traveling on foot and is wanted for several felony offenses that took place on Friday afternoon in Great Falls; police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

17 year-old Native American male

5’10” tall – 230 lbs

Brown hair, brown eyes

Tattoos on both hands (roman numeral 5 or "V" on rt hand)

Last seen wearing gray and black clothing, black LA Dodgers hat

May be carrying a green backpack

Last seen in the Giant Springs area

At this point, there is no word on what offenses he may have committed.

Several schools in the vicinity have implemented shelter-in-place and/or delayed dismissal, including Giant Springs, Loy, Chief Joseph, Morningside, Lewis & Clark; and East.

If you see Goodsoldier, you're asked to call 911 immediately. If you have other information that may be useful in locating Goodsoldier call 406-455-8517.

Agencies involved in the search include the GFPD, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, US Marshals Service, Probation & Parole, Homeland Security, Montana Highway Patrol, and Customs & Border Protection.

We will update you as we get more information.

