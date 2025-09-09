Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teen sentenced for deadly stabbing in Billings

BILLINGS — Shyrone Wolfblack, who admitted killing 17-year old Bryten Olson, has been sentenced to prison.

Wolfblack was 16 years old when he was charged as an adult for the April 20, 2024 stabbing of Olson, a Billings West High School student.

Bryten Olson

Olson was stabbed twice in the chest and once in the lower abdomen, and died at a Billings hospital several days later.

The deadly stabbing happened when Wolfblack and a teenage girl were driving and the girl recognized a person walking with Olson as someone she had "wanted to confront" about "a prior interaction," court records state.

Wolfblack stabbed the person with Olson during a confrontation, then stabbed Olson during a second confrontation.

He was arrested a short time later at a residence on North 22nd Street.

Wolfblack pleaded guilty to the deliberate homicide charge in March 2025 in a plea agreement that called for prosecutors to dismiss a second charge of felony assault with a weapon.

He was sentenced on Monday by Yellowstone County District Court judge Donald Harris to serve 60 years in prison for deliberate homicide, followed by an additional five years for a weapons enhancement.

