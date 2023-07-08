Suspect arrested in Great Falls after hours-long standoff with police

Zaviyar Lee Gilbreath, the suspect in the hours-long stand-off, was arrested at about 4 p.m. There were no reported injuries to anyone involved.

Police said that Gilbreath was a suspect in several crimes in recent days in different areas of Great Falls.

Gilbreath, 18 years, old, was arrested on outstanding warrants including robbery, theft, and privacy in communications.

Gilbreath was taken to the Cascade County Detention Center, with bail set at more than $100,000.



(1st REPORT) There is a stand-off at a residence in Great Falls involving police officers and a robbery suspect.

The incident began shortly after noon on Friday, July 7, 2023; numerous police officers with weapons drawn are at a home along 41st Avenue NE.

The High-Risk Unit and Crime Scene Investigation vehicles are also at the scene.

The GFPD said: "Incident in progress - As of 12:15pm, there is a heavy police presence in the unit block of 41st Ave NE. Several GFPD officers are on scene attempting to arrest a suspect who is inside a residence in the area. At this time the suspect is not compliant."

People in the area are asked to remain inside their homes unless contacted by an officer on scene and instructed to do otherwise.

Police have used at least one "flash bang" device and are trying to communicate with the suspect using a bullhorn.

