Three teens arrested in connection with Butte bank robbery

BUTTE — Three young men from Kalispell were arrested in connection with the September robbery of the Butte branch of the Wells Fargo Bank, according to Butte Sheriff Ed Lester.

The men accused in the robbery are Caleb Bernhardt, 19 years old, facing one count of robbery; John Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, each facing one count of robbery by accountability.

Austin and Nadasi are being held in the Missoula County Detention Center, and Bernhardt is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center.

On September 1st at about 4:14 p.m., a man entered the bank at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Elizabeth Warren Avenue in Butte and demanded money.

The man left with an undisclosed amount of money and ran away headed north.



(SEPTEMBER 2, 2022) A robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Butte was reported on Thursday afternoon, according to Butte Police.

Sheriff Ed Lester said in a news release that police officers and the Montana Highway Patrol responded at 4:14 p.m. to the Wells Fargo branch at the intersection of Elizabeth Warren and Harrison Avenue.

Police were told a man entered the bank and demanded money. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash before running away.

The suspect is a white man with blond hair who appeared to be in his early 20s, according to the release. He has a slim build and is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds.

The man was reportedly wearing a surgical mask, a blue LA Dodgers hat, and a green and orange plaid shirt. The release said a black 2010-2014 Toyota Camry is a vehicle of interest in the robbery.

Sheriff Lester said no one was injured, and the investigation is in its early stages.



