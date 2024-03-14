Tourist fined for foot travel in a thermal area of Yellowstone National Park

GREAT FALLS — Pierce Brosnan of California was sentenced on Thursday, March 14, 2024, after he pleaded guilty to a charge of foot travel in a thermal area of Yellowstone National Park.

According to court documents, on November 1, 2023, Brosnan uploaded pictures to his Instagram page of himself standing on a Yellowstone National Park thermal feature at Mammoth Hot Springs.

Two citations were issued on December 26, 2023. The first citation claims that he violated rules regarding “foot travel in all thermal areas and within Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails.” The second citation claims that he violated closures and use limits in the park.

There are signs posted in the area that warn visitors of the dangers of thermal features and state that visitors must remain on designated boardwalks and trails.

The charge of violating closures and use permits was dismissed.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office had asked the court to sentence Brosnan to two years of probation and the maximum fine of $5,000.

Brosnan, 70 years old, was fined $500, and also ordered to pay $1,000 to the Yellowstone Forever Geological Fund as a "community service payment."

U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie Hambrick imposed the sentence on Wednesday in Mammoth, Wyoming.

Brosnan is an actor who is well-known for his portrayal of fictional super-spy James Bond in several movies. At about the time of the Yellowstone incident, he had been in the area filming a western movie titled “Unholy Trinity.”

Several people have been similarly cited - and some injured or died - in recent years due to the inherent danger to themselves and the risk of damaging the Yellowstone ecosystem.



The Yellowstone National Park website provides the following information about safety around thermal features:

