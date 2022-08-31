Truck thief drags Park City woman behind vehicle (video)

A Park City woman was injured when she tried to stop a thief from driving off with a pickup truck.

Onie Knecht was injured Monday, August 29, 2022, during the incident that began when a man pulled a gun on her boyfriend and then got into the truck owned by her boyfriend's grandfather.

As the man drove away, Knecht chased the truck and grabbed it, trying to prevent him from leaving.

Knecht sustained several injuries, including two broken toes, as she held on to the truck for a short distance before letting go.

Knecht also sustained scrapes on both of her legs, her stomach, and her right foot.

The incident was captured on a doorbell camera.

So far, the thief has not been caught and the truck, a 1979 Chevrolet Silverado, has not been found.



