Two people arraigned in Great Falls for alleged fentanyl trafficking

Two more people who were arrested in Great Falls recently as part of a multi-agency narcotics investigation appeared for arraignment on federal court in Great Falls on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

The two defendants were in court for indictments alleging fentanyl trafficking charges, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said in a news release.

The two defendants appearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge John Johnston on Thursday were:



Nicholas Cocklin of Great Falls, 28 years old, on charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl. Cocklin was arrested on October 21. Cocklin remains jailed pending further proceedings.

Courtney Price of Great Falls, 27, on charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Price was arrested on October 19. Price was detained pending further proceedings.

Cocklin and Price both pleaded not guilty.

Officers from several federal, state, and local agencies arrested five other people on warrants as part of a 'coordinated takedown' on October 12 in Great Falls.

Co-defendants or defendants in associated cases previously arraigned and awaiting trial are Alanna Corcoran, Natalie Crawford, Michael McIntire, Terry McIntire, all of Great Falls; and Paul Regimbal, of Fort Benton.

The news release notes that charging documents are accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

