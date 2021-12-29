Two men arrested after Billings shooting

BILLINGS — Two men have been arrested following a shooting in Billings on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

The shooting was reported shortly after 5 p.m. along the 4100 block of King Avenue East, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Officers found a 50-year-old Billings man with gunshot wounds. He was taken by ambulance to a medical facility, police said; there is no word on the severity of his injuries.

Investigators determined the shooting happened in an open field in the 3100 block of South Frontage Road.

Two men were later arrested and booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Center on possible charges of felony assault with a weapon.

Police identified the suspects as Richard Mayer, 54 years old, and Robert Robbins, 57, both of Billings.

Police said there is a "known association between all parties involved."