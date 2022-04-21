Two men charged for crash that killed a Laurel teen

Two men have been charged for the crash in August 2021 that claimed the life of 19-year-old Alexus Pyle of Laurel.

Authorities said on Thursday that Payton Hunter of Billings, 19 years old, and Justin Bighair of Garryowen, 33, have been charged with negligent homicide and criminal endangerment for Pyle's death.

Pyle was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by Hunter on August 3, 2021, when it collided with a pickup truck driven by Bighair at the intersection of First Avenue North and North 12th Street.

GoFundMe Alexus Pyle of Laurel

Pyle died at the scene. A GoFundMe was created to help the her family.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital and later arrested.

A passenger in the truck driven by Bighair was treated at the scene and released.

Hunter and Bighair are scheduled to be arraigned in Yellowstone County District Court on April 27.



TRENDING ARTICLES



MTN



