Two people shot in Bozeman; suspect at large

BOZEMAN — Two people were shot in Bozeman on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Bozeman Police Department.

Police officers responded at about 10:15 p.m. to the Bozeman Pond walking trail along the 600 block of South Fowler Avenue after receiving a report that two adults had been shot.

When officers found the two victims, they were being cared for by nearby residents.

The two victims were taken to a Bozeman hospital for treatment, and both are expected to survive.

Police officers, with the assistance of MSU police, the Montana Highway Patrol, and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, conducted an extensive search of the area, but were not able to find the suspect.

The suspect is said to have a slender build, and was wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black mask covering their nose and mouth, and between 5'9" and 6 feet tall. It is unknown at this time if the suspect is male or female.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Quinn Ellingson at 406-582-2956 or qellingson@bozeman.net, or email crimetips@bozeman.net. Anyone with information that helps solve this crime may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you if we get more information.