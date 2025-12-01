Two people shot in Great Falls; suspect charged

Jonathon David O'Neal Young has been charged after two people were shot in Great Falls.

It happened on Friday, November 28, 2025 just before 11 p.m.; the two people who were shot were taken to Benefis Health System for treatment; the severity of their injuries has not been disclosed.

According to court documents, one of the victims told police that she and the other victim were driving and noticed a white vehicle following them; she said that there were two people in the white vehicle, and identified one of the them as "Johnny."

Near the intersection of Central Avenue West and Third Street NW, "Johnny" got out of the white vehicle holding a gun and approached the victim's car.

The victim told police that she and the other victim got out of their vehicle - each with a gun - and she shot toward "Johnny" at least two times.

The charging documents do not make it clear whether "Johnny" or his companion were actually shot.

O'Neal has been charged with felony assault with a weapon.

As of Monday, December 1, 2025, we are not aware of any criminal charges involving any of the other people involved.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.

NOTE: We have seen several online posts about another shooting in Great Falls at about the same time, but have not been able to confirm whether those reports are accurate.