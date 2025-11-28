Obituary: Harry Samuel Brobst

Harry Samuel Brobst of Great Falls, MT passed away on November 16th, 2025. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 1st, 2025, in the Rose Room Chapel of Croxford Funeral Home at 2PM.

Harry was born on December 10, 1947, in Hamburg, Pennsylvania, to Carl and Margaret (Kostican) Brobst. He was raised in Lofty, Pennsylvania, where he lived until 1968. He graduated from Hazleton High School in 1965 and later joined the military in 1967.

From 1968 until March 1970, Harry was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. When he returned to the states from Japan, Harry was stationed at Malmstrom AFB until 1982, when he was then stationed at Vandenburg Space Force Base in CA. In 1983, he again made his home in Great Falls after retirement, where he stayed for the remainder of his life.

One night in California while stationed at Vanderburg, Harry went out dancing and met the love of his life, Florence Amelia Bostock. The couple shared 29 years and two children together, Roger and Noelle.

Outside of work, Harry enjoyed coin collecting, running a bird rescue, recycling with his friend Robert Wagner, and dancing to old country music. He was also a member of the American Humane Society, the Disabled Veterans of America, and took great pride in being very charitable to numerous agencies.

Harry was preceded in death by his loving wife Florence Amelia Brobst; his parents Carl and Margaret (Kostican) Brobst; his sister Mary Lou Eisenhart; and brothers Arthur and Samuel Brobst.

Harry is survived by his grandson Dominic Gonzalez; stepdaughter Anna Lisa Hay; stepson Randal George; along with several nieces and nephews.

