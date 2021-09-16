Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Two people shot in Kalispell

items.[0].image.alt
Sean Wells - MTN
Police responded to reports of gunshots at Fuel Fitness in Kalispell
Sean Wells/MTN News
Posted at 12:00 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 14:09:03-04

KALISPELL — Law enforcement officers are at the scene of a shooting in Kalispell.

Kalispell Police Chief Doug Overman says officers responded to reports of gunshots at Fuel Fitness in Kalispell at 11 a.m.

Two gunshot victims have been taken to Logan Health.

There is no word at this point on the nature or severity of their injuries.

Overman says a suspect has been accounted for and is no longer a threat to the public.

We will update you as we get more information.

(UPDATE, 12:07 p.m.) Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says that one person has died.

fuel fitness map.jpg

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader