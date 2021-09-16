Two people shot in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Law enforcement officers are at the scene of a shooting in Kalispell.

Kalispell Police Chief Doug Overman says officers responded to reports of gunshots at Fuel Fitness in Kalispell at 11 a.m.

Two gunshot victims have been taken to Logan Health.

There is no word at this point on the nature or severity of their injuries.

Overman says a suspect has been accounted for and is no longer a threat to the public.

We will update you as we get more information.



(UPDATE, 12:07 p.m.) Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says that one person has died.