Two people shot, suspect caught in Helena

HELENA — A suspect is in custody following a Thursday night shooting at the baseball fields near the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds in Helena.

Police say at around 9:30 p.m. a caller notified dispatch that two juvenile males had been shot at Ryan Fields and the caller was taking them to St. Peter’s hospital for help.

“At the ER, the two juvenile males were being treated by physicians and it was verified they both had gunshot wounds. Officers located evidence at Ryan Fields consistent with the information reported,” said HPD Lieutenant Jayson Zander in a statement to the press.

The severity of the wounds and the victims' current condition has not been released.

MTN News

Zander said an 18-year-old suspect was identified and was located several hours later in the area.

“From the initial investigation, this is believed to be an isolated incident between the involved parties,” added Zander.

The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time.

We will update you if we get more information.



