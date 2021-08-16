Two women reported as pre-release escapee/walkaways

BILLINGS — Two inmates at the Passages Women's Program in Billings were reported as escapee/walkaways on Sunday.

Kaira Harrison, 22 years old, reportedly walked away from the facility at 1001 South 27th Street around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Harrison is 6 feet 1 inch, 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is serving a three-year sentence for criminal possession of dangerous drugs in Cascade County. She also has a felony conviction in Cascade County for endangering the welfare of children.

Montana Department of Corrections Kaira Harrison

Harrison left Passages with 37-year-old Valene Wing, who is 5 feet 3 inches, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Wing is serving a two-year sentence for failure to register as a sexual or violent offender in Blaine County. Wing also has felony convictions in Hill County for assault with a weapon and failure to register as a sexual/violent offender.

Montana Department of Corrections Valene Wing

Both Harrison and Wing should be considered dangerous as they are facing a ten-year sentence for felony escape and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Harrison or Wing should call Passages at 406-294-9609, or their local law enforcement agency.