Understanding Montana’s criminal sentencing practices

Sentencing in Montana courts often draws attention—and questions from the public—because outcomes can vary widely from case to case. At the heart of this variance is the difference between state and federal sentencing practices.

“Federal sentencing is much, much different than state sentencing. Their sentencing guidelines,” explains Cascade County Attorney Joshua Racki.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Understanding Montana’s Complex Sentencing Practices

In federal court, sentencing follows detailed guidelines that use a point system—an offender's criminal history and the nature of the crime play a direct, formulaic role in determining the sentence.

The process in state courts is different. Here, prosecutors and judges are required to weigh a broad range of factors and consider each case individually.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, the state imposes thousands of sentences each year, from probation to lengthy prison terms, depending on the circumstances.

Racki said, “You got to look at a lot of different things - was there a victim, because not all crimes had necessarily victims. What was the effect on the victim? Will this, you know, a long sentence sends a message to other people not to commit this sort of crime? What's going to be, in some cases, what's going to be the effect on the defendant?”

Montana law also prioritizes rehabilitation, especially for non-violent and addiction-related offenses.

Racki highlights that negligent homicide—now the charge for unintentional deaths—replaced the involuntary manslaughter classification in Montana law.

The wide range of penalties and the requirement to evaluate each case on its unique merits result in sentences that can differ substantially, even for similar crimes.

In recent years, Racki notes, public opinion and social media have played a growing role in the process, pushing for transparency and more consistency in sentencing.

He noted, “You have social media and all that stuff where people can log on and say something a lot quicker. When I started 2003, there might be a newspaper article or KRTV might, but there was really no place for feedback, right?”

Online discussions and public input have amplified calls for reform, greater accountability, and swifter justice—making community voices more prominent than ever in Montana’s legal system.

