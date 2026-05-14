GREAT FALLS — After months of uncertainty surrounding meal services at Eagles Manor in Great Falls, a new volunteer-led effort is now moving forward to help make sure residents continue to have access to meals beginning July 1st.

Residents happily gathered Wednesday, May 13th, for a meeting outlining initial details of the new program, which is expected to begin July 1, the day after current meal services at the facility are set to end following a management transition.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

Volunteer-led meal program steps in at Eagles Manor

The new effort is being organized by Julie Demarais, owner of A-La-Care Assisted Independance, alongside Cassie Campbell, owner of the Vaughn-based food truck Spices N' Spurs, with help from civic leaders, businesses, and community members.

Demarais said upwards of 50 residents have relied on the previous meal service for one or two meals a day, creating concern about what would happen once the current program ends.

“So these folks who were reliant on either one or two meals a day, that was going to disappear,” Demarais said. “And so this necessitated something to be done to continue a similar program.”

Under the new plan, meals will be prepared by Spices N' Spurs, then frozen through before being transported to Eagles Manor with the help of volunteers. Residents will then be able to pick up meals three days a week: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The program, at this stage, will mirror much of the current structure residents are already familiar with, including maintaining the same pricing currently paid through Eagles Manor’s existing meal plan.

Residents will also be able to choose from menu options and note dietary restrictions, allergies, or food preferences.

Demarais said one of the biggest goals was reducing anxiety among residents who were worried about losing access to regular meals.

“We just had such a great meeting,” Demarais said. “People are excited. They're happy that they don't have to worry about this. They've just had so much anxiety about what's going to happen on July 1st and where their food is going to come from.”

The program is currently intended for residents who lived at Eagles Manor prior to the management change, though Demarais said additional requests may be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

She is now asking the community for volunteers to help pick up and deliver meals to the facility throughout the week. Demarais said additional donations are also being accepted to help cover costs associated with packaging, delivery supplies, and other logistics.

“It’s a very limited commitment,” Demarais said. “It’s maybe an hour one day a week.”

Looking ahead, she says they hope the program can eventually grow beyond meal service alone.

Future ideas discussed during Wednesday’s meeting included community dinners, resident gatherings, and other options aimed at helping residents stay socially connected while continuing to build support around the program.

Another resident meeting is expected to take place in June ahead of the program’s official launch.

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating can reach Julie Demarais at 406-590-4233 for more information.

