Vandal strikes Billings airport, suspect arrested

BILLINGS - Authorities were investigating a rash of vandalism Monday morning at the main entrance to Billings Logan International Airport.

The vandalism included large swaths of spray-painted messages, damage to the glass at one entrance, and an attempt to light a fire inside one of entryway, according to Jeff Roach, the airport director of aviation and transit.

Charlie Klepps/MTN News Damage to the glass of one of the main entrances at Billings Logan International Airport.

Roach said the damage was done shortly after midnight and a male suspect is in custody.

An estimate of the cost of the damages and cleanup was not immediately available.

We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING :