Vandal strikes Billings airport, suspect arrested

BILLINGS - Authorities were investigating a rash of vandalism Monday morning at the main entrance to Billings Logan International Airport.
The vandalism included large swaths of spray-painted messages, damage to the glass at one entrance, and an attempt to light a fire inside one of entryway, according to Jeff Roach, the airport director of aviation and transit.
Roach said the damage was done shortly after midnight and a male suspect is in custody.
An estimate of the cost of the damages and cleanup was not immediately available.
We will update you if we get more information.
TRENDING: