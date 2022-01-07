Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Vandalism at two Great Falls schools

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Vandalism at CMR High School
Vandalism at two Great Falls schools
Vandalism at two Great Falls schools
Vandalism at CMR High School
Posted at 3:38 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 17:42:59-05

GREAT FALLS — An investigation is underway to try to figure out who vandalized some Great Falls schools.

At CMR High School, “GFH Bison” was spray-painted in blue on the statue at the entrance to the parking lot.

Profanity and an "all-seeing eye" were spray painted on the recently-installed bison skull sculpture at the school.

As of Friday afternoon, the sculpture was covered up with a tarp.

Vandalism at CMR High School

There was also vandalism reported at East Middle School.

"We believe it happened sometime between the fifth, the morning of (January) 5, and last night,” said school resource officer Jesse Rosteck. "We’re working with people to try to figure out what the best route would be to remove that graffiti without damaging the artwork or the memorabilia for the school.”

If you have any information about the vandalism, you're asked to call the schools or the Great Falls Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader