Vaughn man sentenced for wildlife crimes, including sheep cloning

GREAT FALLS — Arthur "Jack" Schubarth of Vaughn was sentenced in federal court this week for two felony wildlife crimes, including an illegal sheep cloning scheme. Schubarth was convicted of conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act, a law designed to protect wildlife, and of violating the Act itself.

His case has drawn attention due to the nature of the offenses and the potential impact on Montana’s wildlife.

U.S. Attorney: "This Was About Greed"

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich described Schubarth's actions as being driven by greed. Schubarth and his co-conspirators engineered a scheme to clone the world’s largest sheep right here in Montana, aiming to profit from the sale of genetic material and live animals to captive hunting facilities.

"Fundamentally, this was about greed," said Laslovich. "Mr. Schubarth and his co-conspirators created this scheme to make more money, hoping to raise the largest sheep in the world."

Fines, Restitution, and Prison Time

Schubarth was ordered to pay more than $24,000 in fines and restitution as part of his sentencing.

In addition to the monetary penalties, Schubarth will serve six months in federal prison.

Although he faced up to 10 years in prison, the court considered his age—he is 81 years old—when determining his sentence.

Laslovich explained, "He was sentenced to six months in federal prison. He was facing up to 10 years, but the court took his age into account."

A Complex Operation Involving Cloning

According to federal filings, Schubarth's operation involved the purchase, sale, and breeding of mountain sheep and goats, with a particular focus on cloning.

Schubarth created what he called "Montana Mountain King," a cloned sheep, by implanting an embryo into one of his ewes on his ranch.

The goal of this cloning operation was to market and sell the resulting animals to captive hunting facilities, violating multiple wildlife protection laws in the process.

Multi-Agency Investigation

The investigation into Schubarth's illegal activities took years and involved several federal and state agencies, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks; and the US Department of Justice’s Environment & Natural Resources Division.

Laslovich praised the collaborative efforts of these agencies, saying, "We take this seriously and moved aggressively. The accountability here is a testament to the hard work of all involved. If not for Schubarth’s age, he likely would have received a longer prison sentence."

More Investigations to Come

The investigation continues, with additional co-conspirators potentially facing charges in the near future.

Representatives from other involved agencies were not able to comment on these investigations at this time.

MTN News contacted Schubarth for comment, but he declined an interview.