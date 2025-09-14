Verdict reached in youth coach sex assault trial

BUTTE - A verdict was reached Friday evening in the case of a youth hockey coach who allegedly raped three boys.

Jami Leslie James was found guilty on all six counts of sexual intercourse without consent. The jury deliberated for about three hours.

In a week of testimony, prosecutors had been trying to convince a jury that a little league hockey coach was guilty of sexually assaulting three of his young hockey players.

“Because when you assault and offend kids in the state of Montana, it’s going to hurt,” said Montana State Prosecutor Kelli Fivey.

Jami Leslie James of Columbia Falls faces six felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent. He’s accused of allegedly raping three boys under the age of 12 in Butte and Flathead County between 2019 and 2021. James has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His defense attorney told the jury during the closing argument on Friday that the allegations against James are false, and the police did a poor investigation in this case.

“Law enforcement investigation is so bad you can’t even call it a pile of garbage, okay. You can’t call it a pile of garbage, because they did so little; there’s no garbage. The only thing you can call this investigation they did is an empty garbage can, because they did nothing,” said defense attorney Scott Hilderman.

The state told the jury to believe the testimony of the three young boys, who were participating in hockey camps run by James. Some of the boys alleged James assaulted them in a hotel in Butte and also at camps in Flathead County.

“Don’t let those moments be lost on you. Those three kids told you that. Is there anything more embarrassing for a young man to do in a room full of people that they don’t know?” said Fivey.

James’ defense attacked the credibility of the accusers and told the jury the investigation into this case had too many holes.

“If we had a full and proper criminal investigation in this case, is it possible we wouldn’t be here? Is it possible, J.J. would be exonerated? If you think that’s possible, you have reasonable doubt and you must vote not guilty,” Hilderman told the jury.

Sentencing has been scheduled for November 6th.