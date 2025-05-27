Victim and suspect in Hill County homicide identified

GREAT FALLS — The Hill County Sheriff's Office has identified 39-year-old Tifffiney Niehoff as the woman who was shot dead in the town of Hingham on Friday, May 23, 2025.

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Deshawn Leeallen Chapman.

Hill County Sheriff Jamie Ross said in a news release on Tuesday that officers responded at about 6 p.m. to a 911 call of a disturbance at 301 Second Street in Hingham. The female caller reported that a man at the residence was threatening her with a gun, and the call was abruptly ended by the 911 caller.

A second 911 call was received from the residence where another party reported a female had been shot and was dead.

The caller said the male suspect had retreated to the basement with the weapon.

Medical services were dispatched and advised to stage in a safe location until law enforcement arrived. Hill County Sheriff’s deputies arrived and learned that medical services had already been in the residence, and determined the woman, identified as Niehoff, was dead.

Deputies established a perimeter and were able to safely remove the witnesses from the residence.

Witnesses believed the suspect was still in the basement of the residence as they did not see him leave.

Deputies made numerous attempts to contact the suspect but received no response.

The Hill County Sheriff's Office requested assistance from the Great Falls/Cascade County tactical team and several other agencies who searched the area for the suspect and maintained a perimeter.

Investigation continues after Hingham 'shelter in place' order

The agency then ordered a "shelter in place" for the town of Hingham at about 8:40 p.m. and advised residents to stay inside and lock their doors.

Negotiators eventually made contact with the suspect - Chapman - who surrendered peacefully and was arrested, and now faces a charge of deliberate homicide.

The shelter in place was lifted at about 11:50 p.m.

Chapman is jailed in the Hill County Detention Center on bail of $1,000,000.00.

The body of the decedent has been sent to the Montana Crime Lab for an autopsy, and the investigation continues.

The Hill County Sheriff's Office is still trying to find a pistol that may have been dropped or hidden in the town of Hingham by the suspect. The Hill County Sheriff's Office asks that Hingham residents thoroughly search their property to ensure the pistol is recovered and is not endangering the public. If a pistol is located, do not touch it and please call the Hill County Sheriff's office immediately at 406-265-2512.

At this point, officials have not stated what the relationship was between the victim and the suspect - if any - nor any considerations for motive.

We will update you as we get more information.