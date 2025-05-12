KALISPELL — Two young children are among the four people who died in what's believed to be a murders-suicide in Kalispell on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

The Kalispell Police Department responded to a mental health call at 127 Werner Peak Trail at 5:52 a.m. after Nicholas Olson-Hartley "made multiple concerning statements" to 911 dispatchers before hanging up.

Victims and suspect in Kalispell murders-suicide identified

Police responded and were unable to make contact with anyone in the home.

According to a news release, officers saw evidence that caused them to force entry into the home.

Once inside, they discovered Nicholas Olson-Hartley, 33 years old, and his wife Katie Olson-Hartley, 27, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The bodies of two children, 6 years old and 7 months old, were also found dead from gunshot wounds.

An initial investigation shows Nicholas Olson-Hartley killed his family before calling 911, and then took his own life.

"The Kalispell Police Department mourns with the family that is suffering from this senseless tragedy," a news release states.

KPD has resources available for officers "to ensure they can process this and move forward in a healthy way to continue to serve the Kalispell community."

There are resources available to anyone struggling with mental health - call or text 988, and you will be connected to the 24 hour Suicide and Crisis Hotline.