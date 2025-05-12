Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Victims and suspect in Kalispell murders-suicide identified

Four people found shot dead in Kalispell home
MTN News
Four people found shot dead in Kalispell home
Four people found shot dead in Kalispell home
Posted
and last updated

KALISPELL — Two young children are among the four people who died in what's believed to be a murders-suicide in Kalispell on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

The Kalispell Police Department responded to a mental health call at 127 Werner Peak Trail at 5:52 a.m. after Nicholas Olson-Hartley "made multiple concerning statements" to 911 dispatchers before hanging up.

Victims and suspect in Kalispell murders-suicide identified

Police responded and were unable to make contact with anyone in the home.

According to a news release, officers saw evidence that caused them to force entry into the home.

Once inside, they discovered Nicholas Olson-Hartley, 33 years old, and his wife Katie Olson-Hartley, 27, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The bodies of two children, 6 years old and 7 months old, were also found dead from gunshot wounds.

An initial investigation shows Nicholas Olson-Hartley killed his family before calling 911, and then took his own life.

TRENDING
Four people found shot dead in Kalispell home Suspect in Havre homicide has been arrested Deadly crash east of Great Falls Is Best Wok in Great Falls planning to re-open?

"The Kalispell Police Department mourns with the family that is suffering from this senseless tragedy," a news release states.

KPD has resources available for officers "to ensure they can process this and move forward in a healthy way to continue to serve the Kalispell community."

There are resources available to anyone struggling with mental health - call or text 988, and you will be connected to the 24 hour Suicide and Crisis Hotline.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App