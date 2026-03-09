Obituary: Ronald Alan Hearn Jr.

Ronald Hearn Jr. (45) passed away on February 27, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana.

Born on July 31, 1980, in Great Falls, Montana, Ronald was raised in the same community he would always call home. The son of Ronald Hearn Sr and Avis Eileen Gawith, Ron grew up learning the value of resilience, hard work, and loyalty to family. He attended Great Falls High School through the 11th grade and from a young age carried himself with a strong sense of independence and determination.

Ron was known by many as “Beaner,” a nickname that stuck with him through the years and became a name spoken with affection by friends and family alike. He had a gift for connecting with people and could strike up a conversation with just about anyone. Friendly, outgoing, and quick-witted, he left a lasting impression wherever he went.

Throughout his life, Ron worked in a variety of roles that reflected both his strong work ethic and his versatile skills. He worked as a telemarketer, where he earned recognition as a top salesperson, a role that showcased his natural charm and ability to communicate. He also worked at Van’s IGA in 2024 and most recently at Mitchell’s Crash Repair in 2025. In addition, he spent time canvassing for voting initiatives and was known as a true jack of all trades, always willing to lend his hand to repairs or mechanical projects. Whatever the task, Ron approached it with focus and pride.

Outside of work, He had many passions that brought him joy. He enjoyed tattooing, beadwork, working on mechanics, and solving puzzles. He had a love for motorcycles, race cars, stereo systems, and he appreciated anything that roared with power or played music loud enough to feel. He was always tinkering, building, or fixing something; He was happiest when working with his hands.

Above all else, Ron was a family man at heart. From the time he was 10 years old, he took pride in being “the man of the house”, stepping up with a sense of responsibility beyond his years. He was an awesome son and was deeply loved by all who knew him. He kept everyone on their toes with his humor and energy, yet he was also fiercely loyal and protective of those he cared about; Family meant everything to him.

Ron is survived by his special companion, Stacey Smith; his mother, Avis Eileen Gawith; his daughters, Khloe Hearn and Samaira Murphy; his brothers, Kenneth Jones and Paul Jones; his nieces, Anastasia Jones, Savannah Jones, Janessa Jones, and Hazley Jones; his niece, Jazella Jones; his great-niece, Lillian Jones; and his sister-in-law, Jamie Kilgore. Each of them carries forward memories of his laughter, his strength, and his unmistakable presence.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Hearn Sr; his grandmother, Doi Armstrong; his grandfather, Harvey Armstrong; his grandmother, Laura Bliss; and his grandfather, Vernon Francis Hearn.

Ron’s life was marked by resilience, heart, and personality that could never be overlooked. He loved deeply, lived boldly, and left behind stories that will be told for years to come. Though he may be gone from this world, the love he gave and the memories he created will remain in the hearts of those who knew him forever.

