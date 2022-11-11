Victims of double-homicide in Bigfork identified

Authorities have released new information into the investigation of a recent double-homicide in Bigfork.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says the victims of the October 28 incident were 62-year-old Tricia DeMotts and 65-year-old Stanley Grotberg, both from Bigfork.

An investigation has determined both victims had been shot inside their home in Bigfork, a news release states.

Sheriff Heino says the investigation is being finalized and information is being submitted to the Flathead County Attorney's Office for review.



(1st REPORT, OCTOBER 31) An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Bigfork residence on Friday.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Bigfork to conduct a welfare check on the residents.

According to a news release, deputies arrived at the home and found a 65-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman deceased inside.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division and Crime Scene Team processed the scene and interviewed a person of interest.

Authorities report no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.

The Sheriff's Office reports this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.



