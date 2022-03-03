'Violent wanted fugitive' arrested in Great Falls

(UPDATE, 8:45 p.m.) The GFPD says that officers arrested a "violent wanted fugitive" at the scene, identified as Billy Keatts. The arrest was a joint effort between the GFPD and the US Marshall’s Violent Offender Task Force.

The GFPD has not yet released any other details, but there is a William Raymond Keatts registered on the Montana Department of Corrections website who has felony convictions in Cascade County for theft, burglary, and criminal possession of dangerous drugs. Williams Raymond Keatts is listed on the site as being on probation in Great Falls as March 2nd.

We will update you when we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 6:49 p.m.) There was a large police presence along 10th Avenue South near 6th Street for several minutes on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

We began receiving reports of the police activity at about 5:20 p.m., and several people shared videos and photos (see above).

There were at least six marked Great Falls Police Department patrol vehicles; the vehicles and officers were blocking and diverting traffic.

At this point, it does not appear that the officers were responding to a crash, but we don't know what caused the large response.

We are trying to get information from the GFPD, and will update you once we get details.



