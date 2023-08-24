Visitor charged with 'off-trail travel' in Yellowstone National Park thermal area

GREAT FALLS — Jason D. Wicks was arraigned in federal court in Wyoming on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, on charges of off-trail travel in a park thermal area, and being under the influence of alcohol or drugs to the degree he was a danger to himself or others.

Yellowstone National Park officials said in a news release that Wicks, a 49-year old man from Michigan, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The news release does not indicate the severity of Wicks' injuries, and does not identify the area of the park where the incident happened.

This incident is still being investigated, and no other details have been released at this point. A trial date has not yet been scheduled.

As part of the conditions for release, Wicks is banned from Yellowstone National and Grand Teton National Park at least until the criminal charges are resolved.

Park officials say that the ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface.



All visitors are cautioned to remain on boardwalks and trails and be extremely careful around Yellowstone’s thermal features.

