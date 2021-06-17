Wolf Point man sentenced for seriously injuring an infant

GREAT FALLS — Charles Connor Clark of Wolf Point, who admitted to seriously injuring an infant on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, was sentenced on Thursday in federal court in Great Falls.

Clark, 27 years old, pleaded guilty on February 17 to assault resulting in serious bodily injury as charged in a superseding information.

Court documents state that in November 2017, the FBI was notified that an infant, identified as John Doe, had been flown from Wolf Point on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, to a hospital in Billings.

The infant appeared to have sustained life-threatening, non-accidental injuries. Doctors informed agents that the child's injuries were classic signs of physical abuse.

When interviewed, the infant's mother said Clark had told her the victim had vomited, that he was trying to burp him, and that the victim had choked.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris presided, and sentenced Clark to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to a news release from Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lori Suek prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Fort Peck Tribal Law Enforcement.

