Wolf Point woman who assaulted a child sentenced in federal court

GREAT FALLS — Shelby Loves Him of Wolf Point, who admitted assaulting a toddler on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Loves Him, 23 years old, pleaded guilty in May to an indictment charging her with assault resulting in serious bodily injury and felony child abuse.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said in a news release that Loves Him had been caring for the victim, a toddler identified in court documents as "John Doe," when on December 8, 2021, law enforcement officers were contacted about John Doe being unresponsive at the Poplar Community Hospital.

The officers noted bruising and scratches on John Doe’s head, arms and legs. When questioned about events prior to John Doe arriving at the hospital, Loves Him told officers that she had struck John Doe "multiple times" in the week leading up to an incident on December 8, 2021, when she assaulted him.

John Doe was flown to a hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, for emergency life-saving surgery and continues to suffer significant impairment.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris presided and sentenced Loves Him to 34 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.



