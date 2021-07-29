Woman charged for close encounter with a grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park

BILLINGS — A woman has been charged after she was caught on video getting too close to a grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park.

Samantha Dehring of Carol Stream, Ilinois, has been charged in U.S. District Court in Wyoming with two offenses: violating closures and use limits; and feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentional disturbing of wildlife, according to court records.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Mammoth on August 26.

Dehring was captured on video on May 10 at the north end of the Roaring Mountain parking lot as she approached a mother grizzly bear and two cubs. The mother bear charged toward Dehring, who then walked away from the bear.

Park regulations require visitors to stay at least 300 feet away from bears and wolves.

The video was shared on social media and on May 25, Yellowstone National Park asked for help identifying the woman. A tip led investigators to Dehring.