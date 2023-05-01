Woman facing charges after standoff with police in Missoula

A woman has been jailed in Missoula pending an attempted murder charge following a Saturday standoff with police in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department was called to the 2000 block of Mount Avenue at 12:45 p.m. on a report of a disturbance.

The incident - involving a knife - was between a 32-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennet says officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had been injured.

He was then taken to a hospital; the nature and extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

The woman barricaded herself inside the home which prompted officers to call in the SWAT team and ask that residents in the area shelter in place.

Bennett says the woman left the home an hour after the standoff began and was arrested.

She is being held on pending charges of attempted deliberate homicide, partner/family member assault and obstruction.

The Missoula County Detention Center inmate roster on Monday shows that Laila Aleida Alvarado is in custody for deliberate homicide and PFMA.

The suspect is expected to appear in a Missoula courtroom on Monday afternoon.



