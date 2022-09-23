Woman jailed following shooting in Olney

A woman is in jail in Kalispell following a shooting on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol responded to Olney shortly after 2:30 p.m. for a report that a woman shot a man in the stomach during a disturbance.

The victim was able to leave the scene and get to a neighbor’s house, and was eventually taken to Logan Health hospital for treatment. The severity of his injury has not been released.

The Sheriff's Office says the suspect, identified as Kay Johnson of Olney, 64 years old, was taken to Logan Health for an evaluation.

She was later released into custody for an interview with detectives, according to a news release.

Johnson has been booked into the Flathead County Detention Center on pending charges of assault with a weapon.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov .



