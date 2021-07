Darci Burkstrand has been reported as an escapee/walkaway from the Passages pre-release center in Billings.

Burkstrand, 35 years old, left the facility at 10:05 p.m. on Monday, according to a news release.

She is 5-feet 1-inch tall, 130 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Burkstrand was serving a sentence for accountability of burglary in Cascade County.

She arrived at Passages on April 13.

Anyone with information about Burkstrand should call the police or Sheriff's office.law enforcement.