Woman reported as walkaway from pre-release center in Billings

Brandi Rae Shipp, serving time for several felony convictions, has been reported as a walkway from the Passages pre-release center in Billings.

Shipp, 32 years old, left the facility on South 27th Street at about 11 p.m. on Sunday, according to a press release.

She is 5-feet, 5-inches tall, 105 pounds, and has blond hair and hazel eyes.

Shipp was sentenced in Yellowstone County for theft, burglary, and two counts of drug possession. She arrived at Passages on June 23.

Anyone with information about Shipp is asked to call law enforcement.