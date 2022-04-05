Investigation underway after a woman was reportedly stabbed in Conrad

GREAT FALLS — MTN last week received several reports that a woman was stabbed in the town of Conrad on the night of Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Reports indicated that the woman’s injuries were serious, and she was taken by ambulance to Logan Health in Conrad; she was later transferred to Benefis Health System in Great Falls.

There is no word on the woman's current condition.

We contacted the Pondera County Sheriff’s Office to get information about the incident; the Sheriff told us to contact the Conrad Police Department.

Conrad Police Chief Ernest Padilla told MTN on Tuesday, April 5, that the investigation continues, but declined to release any details.

We received unofficial word that the suspect was apprehended, but the police department has neither confirmed nor denied whether that is true.

We will update you if we get more information.



