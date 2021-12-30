Woman shot after reportedly crashing into police cars and leading officers on chase

DEER LODGE — A woman is hospitalized after being shot by law enforcement officers following a Tuesday night chase during which she reportedly rammed a stolen vehicle into two police cars.

At approximately 11:15 p.m., a Powell County Sheriff's deputy and Deer Lodge police officer responded to a report of a violation of a restraining order, in which the female suspect also vandalized and stole property.

The officers located the woman and made attempts to have her get out of a stolen vehicle that she was in. She refused and drove off, leading to a chase.

Two more Deer Lodge police officers and a Montana State Highway patrol officer aided in the pursuit. Spike strips were successfully deployed twice during the pursuit, but the woman continued driving.

According to a news release from the Powell County Sheriff's Office, the woman rammed a parked civilian car, then rammed two of the police vehicles, causing injury to one of the officers.

Two of the officers then discharged their firearms at the suspect. The woman was hit in the arm and finally stopped.

The chase ended about 30 minutes after it began.

The woman was removed from the vehicle, first aid was rendered until an ambulance arrived, and she was taken to a hospital.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigations is conducting the investigation into the shooting, and the officers that discharged their firearms are on administrative leave, in accordance with department policy.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.