Woman shot following armed standoff in Billings

BILLINGS — A 35-year-old woman was shot and injured by Billings police on the city's north side on Saturday after she allegedly stole and then crashed a vehicle, then holed up inside during a two-hour standoff.

Police responded to a call of an attempted robbery and stolen vehicle at around 5:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue North, according to Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick.

The woman, whose name has not been released at this point, reportedly fired a shot from a handgun during the robbery and crashed the allegedly stolen vehicle during the robbery, according to police.

After crashing, she remained armed and did not comply with police commands, leading to a two-hour standoff, police said.

Negotiators and the SWAT team were both at the scene trying to get the woman out of the vehicle, according to police.

After two hours, police fired gas canisters into the vehicle, which forced the woman to get out of the vehicle with her gun.

Lennick said he was unsure whether she fired, but officers did fire and injure her. He said he was unsure how many officers fired.

She was taken to a Billings hospital; there is no word yet on the extent or severity of her injuries.

We will update you if we get more information.



