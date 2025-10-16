Wrong-way driver facing charges after hitting several vehicles

GREAT FALLS — Sabra Nichole Swan has been charged after she allegedly drove a pickup truck the wrong way and collided with several vehicles on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

Court documents state that police officers were dispatched just before 8:30 a.m. for a report of a driver who was passed out in a vehicle near River Drive and 15th Street North.

The driver - later identified as Swan - reportedly woke up and began driving south on the northbound-only 15th Street North.

The charging documents state that she collided with three vehicles and as she continued driving the wrong way; a woman in a vehicle she hit had to be taken to Benefis hospital due to her injuries.

Court document

Damage to the three vehicles exceeds $5,000.

Police officers tried to stop Sabra, including an attempted PIT maneuver with a patrol car. As officers approached her vehicle, she put her pickup truck in reverse, nearly hitting one of the officers.

She then continued south on 15th Street and turned on to 10th Avenue South, heading east.

Another officer used a PIT maneuver on the 1700 block of 10th Avenue South, causing the pickup truck to go into the parking lot of a bank.

The court documents state that Swan tried to dislodge her vehicle from the patrol car, putting her truck in reverse; another officer used his patrol car to pin the pickup truck in place.

Great Falls Police Department

Swan reportedly refused to comply with officers' demands to get out of her vehicle, and they had to forcibly pull her out.

According to the charging document, Swan "appeared to be visibly under the influence of drug(s) other than alcohol, as she was rambling about not knowing what was going on."

She told officers that she has seizures and takes medicine for seizures.

Swan was taken to Benefis Health System for medical evaluation, and then taken to the Cascade County Detention Center.

Swan has been charged with felony assault with a weapon and felony criminal endangerment, and the following misdemeanors: fleeing/eluding a peace officer; driving under the influence; reckless driving; accidents involving another person; obstructing a peace officer; resisting arrest.