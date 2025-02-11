Wyoming mom shoots her four daughters

A woman shot her four young daughters and then herself inside a home in northern Wyoming on Monday, February 10, 2025.

The woman and one daughter survived, but their condition was unknown on Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the Big Horn County, Wyoming, Sheriff's Office a day after the shooting.

Three girls — one 9-year-old and two 2-year-olds — were killed. The 32-year-old mother and a 7-year-old girl were found still alive.

The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office initially reported Monday afternoon that "multiple people" had been shot at the residence, including at least one fatality. The sheriff's office did not immediately identify the relationship of the people involved.

The woman's sister, Savannah Rose, told MTN News on Tuesday that her sister Tranyelle Harshman shot her daughters and then herself. She said one of the girls named Olivia is still alive and being treated at a Salt Lake City hospital where she is sedated but is responding to some touch.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help the husband and father, Cliff Harshman. It states:

Tragedy has struck, leaving us shattered and heartbroken. [Cliff harshman], a devoted husband and father of four beautiful daughters, has suffered an unimaginable loss: the passing of 3 of his precious girls. 1 still fighting in salt lake, please pray for her.



This devastating event has left Cliff and his loved ones reeling in grief, struggling to come to terms with the immense void left in their lives. The financial burden of funeral expenses, ongoing family support, and other related costs only adds to their pain.

Click here if you would like to donate.

The Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the shooting in the small town was reported at about 1:30 p.m. when a 911 call was made from a woman reporting gunshots inside a residence and "further reported her daughters had been shot."

The woman told the 911 dispatcher that she believed the children were dead.

Tranyelle Harshman/Facebook The Harshman family

The woman also told the dispatcher the locations of the girls inside the house. Two children would be located upstairs in their cribs and two children would be located downstairs in the bedroom they shared, the press release states.

The woman then told the dispatcher she could be found in her upstairs bedroom and that she was going to shoot herself.

"The dispatcher pleaded with the female caller over the phone for the female caller to remain on the line until responding suits arrived," the press release states. "The female caller stated multiple times that she could not do that and that it was too late. Multiple attempts to keep her on the line failed and the call was disconnected."

Sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement agencies responded to the residence on the 200 block of East Shoshone Street, and arrived within minutes.

Officers entered the residence and found two children ages 2 and 9 dead with gunshot wounds to the head, and two other children — ages 2 and 7 — also with gunshot wounds to the head but still alive.

The 32-year-old woman was found in an upstairs bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head but also still alive.

The 2-year-old who was initially found alive "succumbed a very short time later due to the extent of her injuries."

The surviving child and woman were initially taken to North Big Horn Hospital.

We will update you if we get more information.