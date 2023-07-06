Young man charged with killing a homeless man in Kalispell enters plea

Kaleb Elijah Fleck, charged with deliberate homicide for the death of 60-year-old Scott Bryan, appeared in court on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Fleck, 19 years old, pleaded not guilty during his appearance in Flathead County District Court.

Police were called to the area of Appleway Drive and Meridian Road area on Sunday, June 25, 2023, where they found Bryan lying face down on the ground behind a gas station. According to court documents, Bryan was "bleeding profusely" and "had significant injuries to his face and that the back of his head also was injured and bleeding."

Bryan was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell where he was pronounced dead approximately a half-hour after the 2:30 a.m. attack.

Bryan was an Native American man from Eureka with epilepsy and cancer prior to his death.

He worked as a night stocker at Smith’s grocery store and lived at the former Vacationer Motel in Kalispell until his health issues made it impossible to work. He became homeless in February of this year.

A witness at the scene showed law enforcement a short video and officers identified the two suspects as Fleck and 18-year-old Wiley Meeker of Somers.

Fleck and Meeker later admitted to police in separate interviews that they were inside a truck at the gas station when Bryan approached the vehicle.

Court documents state Fleck admitted to getting out of the truck and assaulting Bryan.

MTN News Kaleb Elijah Fleck in court (July 6, 2023)

Meeker told police he pulled Fleck away from Bryan and then left the scene. Meeker was arrested but later released; we do not know if he will face and charges.

A search of a home where Fleck was found turned up a pair of boots with suspected blood stains in the garage.

Fleck's bail was set at $500,000; he posted bond on Wednesday and was released from the Flathead County Detention Center.

Conditions for his release include wearing a GPS monitor, he cannot possess firearms, and he must reside at a specific residence.

A jury trial for Fleck is scheduled to begin on November 6, 2023.



